Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

AI stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.80. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

