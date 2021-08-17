RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 26,107 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

