Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Applied Materials by 299.8% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 30.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.