Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

