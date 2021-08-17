Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,800 shares of company stock worth $85,985,290. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

