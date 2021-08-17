Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,939 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

