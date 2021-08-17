Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HENC stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Hero Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.