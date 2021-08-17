Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HENC stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Hero Technologies Company Profile

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

