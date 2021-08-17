UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $396,685.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

