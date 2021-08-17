Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.61.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

