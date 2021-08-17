Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

