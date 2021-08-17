Aflac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 68,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,347% compared to the typical volume of 723 call options.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.44. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

