Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.690-$4.790 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.81.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.