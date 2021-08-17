Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clear Secure stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

