Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $280.59 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 278,751,738 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.