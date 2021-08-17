Frax (FRAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.16 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $280.59 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 278,751,738 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.