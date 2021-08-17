PolkaCover Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $285,693.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

