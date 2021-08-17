BitDAO (BIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60.87 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $400.09 million and approximately $60.87 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

