Epic Cash One Day Volume Reaches $8,800.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $4.49 million and $8,800.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,256,592 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

