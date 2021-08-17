Ieq Capital LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $340,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

