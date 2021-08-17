Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,358 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

