Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,012,198 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.