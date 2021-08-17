FinNexus Price Reaches $0.0002 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 99.1% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $5,924.14 and approximately $123.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars.

