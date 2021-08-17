Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in July

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $452.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.38. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $299.08 and a one year high of $486.50.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
