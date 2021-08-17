HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 53.1% in July

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOCPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. HOYA has a 1 year low of $94.44 and a 1 year high of $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

