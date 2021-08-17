Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $12.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.88 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.77 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.53 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

