Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $373.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.28 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

