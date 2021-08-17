Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

