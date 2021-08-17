Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Down 33.9% in July

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

