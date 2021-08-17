Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

