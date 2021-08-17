Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.