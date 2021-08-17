Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.51 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 215.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.