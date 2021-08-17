HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €90.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.12 ($107.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €81.86.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.