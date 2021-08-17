Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $799.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,931,833.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268 over the last 90 days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlanticus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.