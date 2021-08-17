Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 253,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 94,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

