Drep [new] 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.24 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $2.24 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

