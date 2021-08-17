Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.