Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on October 18th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4232 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

