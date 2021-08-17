Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9595 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
ENDTF opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
