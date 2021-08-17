Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9595 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

ENDTF opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

