Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Bunge has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
