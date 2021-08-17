Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Bunge has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

