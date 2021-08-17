Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.29.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.