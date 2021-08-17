Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of DFS opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

