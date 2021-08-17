HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

