Kinross Gold Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

