SLR Senior Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Shares of SUNS opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

