Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%.

ATCX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $421.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 2,227.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

