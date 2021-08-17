Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 96.2%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MXF stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.