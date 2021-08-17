iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 90.3% in July

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of IFGL opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.