Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 87.2% in July

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

HDIUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.