First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in July

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 403.5 days.

FCXXF stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCXXF. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

