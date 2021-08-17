Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

